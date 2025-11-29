Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 306.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 83,358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $38.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DB. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

