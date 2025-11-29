Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

VTV stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.65.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

