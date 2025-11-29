Qtum Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $171.07 million and approximately $18.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.59 or 0.03302112 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00006725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,911,396 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

