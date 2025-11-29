Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.26. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 11,540 shares.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

