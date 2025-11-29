Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,228 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.2%

SPSC stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.29.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

