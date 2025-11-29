Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 455.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 874,986 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 166.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 350,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 218,638 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 17,945.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDE opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 24.03%.The business had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

