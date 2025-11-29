Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 637.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 877.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 429,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $205.56 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,029,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

