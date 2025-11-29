Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,933 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 296.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,575.76. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AVAV opened at $280.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.46, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. New Street Research set a $365.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

