Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

