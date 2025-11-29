Primerica, Inc. $PRI Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Primerica by 108.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $257.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average of $266.59. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $306.10.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $475.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price target on Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,057.80. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the president owned 7,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. This trade represents a 21.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

