Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 52800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Premier Health of America Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Premier Health of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Health of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Health of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.