Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Invests $162,000 in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NPK International during the second quarter worth $19,874,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,615,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

NPK International Stock Performance

Shares of NPK International stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

NPK International Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

