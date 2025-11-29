Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 12,806 Shares of VTEX $VTEX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in VTEX were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VTEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in VTEX by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VTEX in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.30 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

