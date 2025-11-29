PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,152 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Zeta Global by 963.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 58.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZETA. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

