PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $166,000 Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 336,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 231,523 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 929.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 1.0%

BSTZ stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

