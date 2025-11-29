PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $10,834,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 112,282 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 175.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 176,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 112,127 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday. Cfra Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

