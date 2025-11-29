PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

