Plume Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.98 Million (PLUME)

Plume (PLUME) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Plume has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Plume coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plume has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and $48.62 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plume Profile

Plume launched on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,135,813,492 coins. The official website for Plume is plume.org. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog.

Plume Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,135,813,492 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.02370874 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $53,924,375.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

