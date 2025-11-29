Plexus Corp. $PLXS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 85.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus by 66.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.96. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plexus

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,459. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $333,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,525.56. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.