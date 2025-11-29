Platinum Group Metals Ltd. $PLG Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,037,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Platinum Group Metals worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

PLG stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.85 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.62. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

