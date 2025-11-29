Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

