Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 747.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 5.6%

WOOF opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.