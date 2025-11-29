Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -98.06% 2.66% Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 1.28% 1.37% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A $1.91 million 76.57 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 74.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perceptive Capital Solutions. Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 282 269 217 3 1.92

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 116.16%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have a beta of -0.09, indicating that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perceptive Capital Solutions peers beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Perceptive Capital Solutions

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

