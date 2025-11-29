Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 166,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 166,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

