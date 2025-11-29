PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183,479 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of PayPal worth $38,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after acquiring an additional 868,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KGI Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.67 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

