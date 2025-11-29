Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.9091.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSKY. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

PSKY opened at $16.02 on Friday. Paramount Skydance has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Paramount Skydance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $678,726,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,371,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,551,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,196,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

