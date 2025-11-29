Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oshkosh stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.8%

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.18. The stock had a trading volume of 186,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,026. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $144.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

