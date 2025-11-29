OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 577 and last traded at GBX 576.50, with a volume of 178089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567.50.

OSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 621.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 551.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 536.99. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Victoria Hyde sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 539, for a total value of £3,476.55. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

