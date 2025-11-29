Orchid Island Capital, Inc. $ORC Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1,123.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 52.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.57. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.88%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

