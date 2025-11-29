OpGen (OTC:OPGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OpGen, Inc. (OTC:OPGN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $7.50. OpGen shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 27,677 shares trading hands.

OpGen Stock Up 17.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

