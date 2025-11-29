Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

