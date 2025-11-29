Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 259.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $76.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.26%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.