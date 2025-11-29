NYM (NYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.55 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NYM has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One NYM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NYM alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NYM is nym.com/blog. NYM’s official website is nym.com. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 821,245,489.470613 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.04357196 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,717,057.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.