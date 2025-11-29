NXM Price Tops $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

