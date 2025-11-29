NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Boosted by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.3% of Longbow Finance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 19,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

