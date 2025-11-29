Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.88. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.8850, with a volume of 1,006,126 shares traded.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

