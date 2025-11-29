Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as low as $47.39 and last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 25950981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,005 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,279,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $86,949,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

