NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as low as C$1.40. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 54,463 shares trading hands.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

