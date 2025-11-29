NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,953,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $244,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $835,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 183,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,003 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $168.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.31.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,549.62. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

