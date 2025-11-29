Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 11.7% – Time to Buy?

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 26,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Nova Leap Health Stock Down 10.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.19 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

