Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 17,046 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $88,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,563,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 211.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.5%

AMD stock opened at $217.49 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.