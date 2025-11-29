Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 3.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $90,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

