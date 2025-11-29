Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3,320.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,683 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $56,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,273,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

