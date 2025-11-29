Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3,320.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,683 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $56,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,273,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Price Performance
TTD opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.
Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
