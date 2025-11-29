Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $59,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $250.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.34. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

