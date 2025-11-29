Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.80% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $107,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 968.9% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 162,617 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 132,992 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,473,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,543,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $4,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $143.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average of $136.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

