Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.54% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $105,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,351,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 957,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.