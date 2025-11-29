Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 60,657 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,657 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $97,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.