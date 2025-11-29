Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.71% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $89,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $943,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

