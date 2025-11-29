Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $94,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $201.57 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.79 and a 200 day moving average of $237.32. The stock has a market cap of $574.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

