Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 985 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.21% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $73,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VCR stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.18 and a 200-day moving average of $377.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

